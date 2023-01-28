Seventh Grade
4.0
Peyton Ensign
Maya Epple
Gwendolyn Hibbard
Graham Schlachter
Dylan Shook
Quinton Thiel
Aubree Winzeler
Lacie Zimmerman
Louis Zimmerman
3.99 — 3.75
Brynn Baker
Kendyll Booher
Cecilia Brooks
Lexton Clark
Danniella Coble
Mason Doda
Emma Donaldson
Dane Ewers
Halee Greve
Brock Hauenstein
Randi Hire
Spencer Hohenberger
Ashlyn Jackman
Isaac Kennedy
Josie Maag
Levi Miller
Olyvia Rau
Gretchen Schlachter
Alexander Sigler
Brianna Sobecki
Carter Sprow
Zachary Stiltner
Dylan Tressler
Miley Turpening
Evan Wolfrum
Kadence Ziegler
3.74 — 3.50
Kalii Gorell
Brayden Gray
Kamdyn Heck
Hadleigh Hibbard
Gabriel Nichols
Isabella Laker-Sierra
Serelle Valle
Waylon Weisenburger
Lillian York
3.49 — 3.25
Linley Clark
Chevy DeWitt
Kaysen Hattemer
Amelia Maxson
Wyatt Santo
Christian Siwa
Skyleigh Thomas
Nolan Wagner
Braylen Yunker
3.24-3.00
Graciella Arce
Kobe Brown
Jett Dean
Lauren Meyers
Addyson Seibert
Destiny Wildermuth
Eighth Grade
Hannah Altstaetter
Isaiah Bowers
Avery Kneuven
Mila Maldonado
Benjamin Meuleman
Annalee Weisgerber
Rylan Aube
Jolyn Baker
Cadince Blevins
Dennis Boggess
Sam Brown
Brynley Edmonds
Andrew Englehart
Kallen Foreman
Kalyn Hastedt
Kaiden Parsons
Ava Sandleben
Landon Shomsky
Tucker Sprow
Jackson Stambaugh
Savannah Verhoff
Kyndall Youngker
Brady Zartman
Levi Ankney
Levi Caryer
Chloe Connors
Peyton Dunn
Donevin Hench
Calden Jackson
Aubree Limber
Garrett McConnell
Aiden Roland
Ava Seibert
Logan Siwa
Sean Wagner
Brailyn Clemens
Jorja Cowle
Angel Moore
Dillon Phipps
Larissa Tressler
Tatum Cocke
Remington Davis
Maison Schafer
Madison Taylor
