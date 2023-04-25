Seventh Grade
4.0
Kendyll Booher
Cecilia Brooks
Mason Doda
Peyton Ensign
Maya Epple
Dane Ewers
Faith Gerena
Randi Hire
Ashlyn Jackman
Graham Schlachter
Gretchen Schlachter
Dylan Shook
Brianna Sobecki
Carter Sprow
Quinton Thiel
Miley Turpening
Aubree Winzeler
Lacie Zimmerman
Louis Zimmerman
3.99 — 3.75
Brynn Baker
Danniella Coble
Emma Donaldson
Halee Greve
Kalli Gorell
Brock Hauenstein
Gwendolyn Hibbard
Isaac Kennedy
Josie Maag
Levi Miller
Olyvia Rau
Alexander Sigler
Zachary Stiltner
Serelle Valle
3.74 — 3.50
Sophie Andrews
Chloe Deeds
Hadleigh Hibbard
Spencer Hohenberger
Isabella Laker-Sierra
Dylan Tressler
Evan Wolfrum
Waylon Weisenburger
Lillian York
Braylen Yunker
Kadence Ziegler
3.49 — 3.25
Kobe Brown
Lexton Clark
Linley Calrk
Kaysen Hattemer
Kamdyn Heck
Amelia Maxson
Lauren Meyers
Wyatt Price
Wyatt Santo
Destiny Wildermuth
3.24-3.00
Bradyn Gray
Keagan French
Nolan Wagner
Eighth Grade
Hannah Altstaetter
Kalyn Hastedt
Avery Knueven
Benjamin Meuleman
Annalee Weisgerber
Rylan Aube
Jolyn Baker
Dennis Boggess
Isaiah Bowers
Chloe Conners
Brynley Edmonds
Andrew Englehart
Kallen Foreman
Donevin Hench
Mila Maldonado
Garrett McConnell
Ava Sandleben
Tucker Sprow
Savannah Verhoff
Brady Zartman
Levi Ankney
Cadince Blevins
Samuel Brown
Levi Caryer
Aubree Limber
Angel Moore
Aiden Roland
Jackson Stambaugh
Brailyn Clemens
Tatum Cocke
Thomas Gerena
Calden Jackson
Kaiden Parsons
Dillon Phipps
Landon Shomsky
Logan Siwa
Bella Bishop
Jorja Cowle
Grace Ford
Davis Remington
Maison Schafer
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.