Freshmen
4.0
Allison Eldridge
Kelsey Clark
Allyssa Coble
Grace Flory
Alexa Greve
Makayla Sierra
Levi McConnell
Avery Mohr
Jada Rau
Kendra Waldron
3.99 — 3.75
Micha Bartley
Eli Berner
Eli Doster
Avery Jones
Brooklyn Michel
Gabriella Miles
Jazlyn Sheets
Lanie Sheets
Grace Trevino
3.74 — 3.5
Aeriel Brown
Ryan Johnson
Brett Messer
Kali Sprow
Brody Ussery
3.49 — 3.25
Kaden Booher
Dylan Brown
Isabella Rodriguez
Christopher Steingass
3.24 — 3.00
Chloe Beach
Skylah Dean
Addisyn Hanenkrath
Ava Henderson
Kaleb Stecher
Sophomores
Anna Alvarado
Rylan Becher
Brookelyn Branham
Kylie Caryer
Ajalyn Fry
Paige Hagerman
Addison Zartman
Joseph Zurowski
Landyn Aube
Autumn Kreigh
Courtney Ledkins
Hayden McConnell
Drake Miller
Addison Robbins
Savannah Swift
3.74 — 3.50
Andrew Boyd
Loden Clark
Tyler Deeds
Kolten Dockery
Joseph Eitniear
Eli Frederick
Emma Hagerman
Isabella Hauenstein
Taurean Knueven
Destiny Lawhorn
Logan Schroeder
Zoah Wineland
Wydell McCoy
Allison Doda
Nicklas Hoshock
Tristan Powers
Ava Stork
Taylor Sweinhagen
Sadie Sutton
Talan Turpening
3.24 — 3.0
Andrue Barrick
Megan DeSota
Ryne Maag
Lily Maldonado
Noah Wilson
Trinity Workman
Juniors
Ben Amoroso
Rebecca Borgelt
Leah Bunke
Brady Clark
Taylor Craft
Lucas Dennie
Ava Doster
Lucas Fishpaw
Jeremiah Joseph
Kaitlyn Ketcham
Victoria Klinger
Emma Limber
Kiersten Manon
Mabel McGuire
Carter Michel
Autumn Osborne
Ally Schindler
Benjamin Sokolowski
Ashlynn Tracy
Taylor Waldron
Benjamin Weisgerber
Cheyenne Willms
Ray Wolfrum
Paula Perez
Katelyn Burke
Amilie Davis
Trenton Florence
Cody Hammersmith
Dawn Hibbard
Catrina Hohenberger
Mariah Kunesh
Jacob Miler
Gavin Powers
Katherine Ricica
Ashtyn Scheirer
Riley Tressler
Brock Young
Abigail Conners
Morgyn Keasler
Liam Krouse
Amya Lloyd
Seniors
Meling Bond
Keira Brown
Tristen Frederick
Blake Hauenstein
Cassidy Hench
Mallorie Knueven
Grace Meuleman
Alden Nicoll
Mikala Schindler
Luke Schroeder
Neva Sheets
Conner Marvin
Zackery Phlipot
Owen Berner
Ethan Kitchenmaster
Jenna Brown
Isaiah Niese
Camryn Shaffer
3.24-3.00
Elijah Hastedt
Four County
Larissa Ankney
Samantha Bergeon
Noah Bodi
Ethan Courtaway
Zora Drees
Victoria Garcia
Cade Hanenkrath
Lyndsi Lorenzen
Elizabeth McCloud
Laura Pahl
Kasen Wellman
Austin Winzeler
