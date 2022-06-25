Freshmen

4.0

Rylan Becher

Kylie Caryer

Ajalyn Fry

Paige Hagerman

3.99 — 3.75

Anna Alvarado

Landyn Aube

Haley Gibson

Zoah Wineland

Joseph Zurowski

3.74 — 3.5

Andrew Boyd

Brookelyn Branham

Autumn Kreigh

Courtney Ledkins

Savannah Swift

3.49 — 3.25

Kolton Dockery

Allison Doda

Eli Frederick

Emma Hagerman

Nick Hoshock

Nevaeh Lewis

Drake Miller

Ava Stork

Raelyn Suydam

3.24 — 3.00

Joseph Eitniear

Isabella Hauenstein

Taurean Knueven

Ryne Maag

Lily Maldonaldo

Adan Monsivais

Addison Robbins

Sadie Sutton

Talan Turpening

Addison Zartman

Sophomores

4.0

Ben Amoroso

Rebecca Borgelt

Leah Bunke

Katleyn Burke

Brady Clark

Taylor Craft

Lucas Dennie

Ava Doster

Lucas Fishpaw

Kaitlyn Ketcham

Victoria Klinger

Carter Michel

Autumn Osborne

Ally Schindler

Ben Sokolowski

Taylor Waldron

Cheyenne Willms

Austin Winzeler

3.99 — 3.75

Jeremiah Joseph

Mariah Kunesh

Emma Limber

Ashtyn Scheirer

Raymond Wolfrum

3.74 — 3.50

Noah Bodi

Trenton Florence

Dawn Hibbard

Kiersten Manon

Jacob Miler

Ashlynn Tracy

Bryce Tressler

Ben Weisgerber

Kasen Wellman

Brock Young

3.49 — 3.25

Cody Hammersmith

Catrina Hohenberger

Mabel McGuire

Laura Pahl

3.24 — 3.0

Ethan Courtaway

Abram DeLano

Liam Krouse

Amya Lloyd

Maggie Wakeham

Juniors

4.0

Meling Bond

Keira Brown

Alyssa Burke

Kaylee Dockery

Tristen Frederick

Cassidy Hench

Mallorie Knueven

Ajayla Lawrence

Gabe Maldonaldo

Grace Meuleman

Alden Nicoll

Tyson Schlachter

Luke Schroeder

Neva Sheets

Zarriya Young

3.99 — 3.75

Blake Hauenstein

Daniel Hinojosa

Mikala Schindler

3.74 — 3.50

Jenna Brown

Conner Marvin

Zachery Phlipot

3.49 — 3.25

Owen Berner

Ethan Kitchenmaster

Peyton Martin

Isaiah Niese

3.24 — 3.00

Weston McGuire

Camryn Shaffer

Seniors

4.0

Stephen Baker

Rylee Barnett

Kiera Bohn

Hailey Bok

Elizabeth Borgelt

Hayden Dales

Emma Doster

Maci Froelich

Haley Ketcham

Lucy Kirkland

Delaney Parcher

Joseph Romes

Jacob Stiltner

Lily Weisgerber

Tyler Winzeler

McKennah Wolfrum

Haleigh Wright

3.99 — 3.75

Lana Culp

Hailey Johnson

Isaac Miler

Kacee Okuley

Tisha Yocom-Martinez

Bradley Young

3.74 — 3.50

Luke DeLano

Isaac Eiden

Trever Johnson

Isaiah Joseph

Zachary Moss

Braeden Scheirer

Aleena Seeburger

Parker Sifuentes

Jakob Trevino

James Zimmerman

3.49 — 3.25

Kaleb Clark

Alexander Miles

Derian Treat

Four County Career Center honor roll students

Samanth Bergeon

Kayda Bostelman

Ryan Brown

Madeline Dennie

Loren Durbin

Trinity Hagerman

Kaylee Kreigh

Lyndsi Lorrenzen

Elizabeth McCloud

Levi Miller

Nevaeh Parks

Brock Retcher

Nikole Vold

