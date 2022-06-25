Freshmen
4.0
Rylan Becher
Kylie Caryer
Ajalyn Fry
Paige Hagerman
3.99 — 3.75
Anna Alvarado
Landyn Aube
Haley Gibson
Zoah Wineland
Joseph Zurowski
3.74 — 3.5
Andrew Boyd
Brookelyn Branham
Autumn Kreigh
Courtney Ledkins
Savannah Swift
3.49 — 3.25
Kolton Dockery
Allison Doda
Eli Frederick
Emma Hagerman
Nick Hoshock
Nevaeh Lewis
Drake Miller
Ava Stork
Raelyn Suydam
3.24 — 3.00
Joseph Eitniear
Isabella Hauenstein
Taurean Knueven
Ryne Maag
Lily Maldonaldo
Adan Monsivais
Addison Robbins
Sadie Sutton
Talan Turpening
Addison Zartman
Sophomores
Ben Amoroso
Rebecca Borgelt
Leah Bunke
Katleyn Burke
Brady Clark
Taylor Craft
Lucas Dennie
Ava Doster
Lucas Fishpaw
Kaitlyn Ketcham
Victoria Klinger
Carter Michel
Autumn Osborne
Ally Schindler
Ben Sokolowski
Taylor Waldron
Cheyenne Willms
Austin Winzeler
Jeremiah Joseph
Mariah Kunesh
Emma Limber
Ashtyn Scheirer
Raymond Wolfrum
3.74 — 3.50
Noah Bodi
Trenton Florence
Dawn Hibbard
Kiersten Manon
Jacob Miler
Ashlynn Tracy
Bryce Tressler
Ben Weisgerber
Kasen Wellman
Brock Young
Cody Hammersmith
Catrina Hohenberger
Mabel McGuire
Laura Pahl
3.24 — 3.0
Ethan Courtaway
Abram DeLano
Liam Krouse
Amya Lloyd
Maggie Wakeham
Juniors
Meling Bond
Keira Brown
Alyssa Burke
Kaylee Dockery
Tristen Frederick
Cassidy Hench
Mallorie Knueven
Ajayla Lawrence
Gabe Maldonaldo
Grace Meuleman
Alden Nicoll
Tyson Schlachter
Luke Schroeder
Neva Sheets
Zarriya Young
Blake Hauenstein
Daniel Hinojosa
Mikala Schindler
Jenna Brown
Conner Marvin
Zachery Phlipot
Owen Berner
Ethan Kitchenmaster
Peyton Martin
Isaiah Niese
Weston McGuire
Camryn Shaffer
Seniors
Stephen Baker
Rylee Barnett
Kiera Bohn
Hailey Bok
Elizabeth Borgelt
Hayden Dales
Emma Doster
Maci Froelich
Haley Ketcham
Lucy Kirkland
Delaney Parcher
Joseph Romes
Jacob Stiltner
Lily Weisgerber
Tyler Winzeler
McKennah Wolfrum
Haleigh Wright
Lana Culp
Hailey Johnson
Isaac Miler
Kacee Okuley
Tisha Yocom-Martinez
Bradley Young
Luke DeLano
Isaac Eiden
Trever Johnson
Isaiah Joseph
Zachary Moss
Braeden Scheirer
Aleena Seeburger
Parker Sifuentes
Jakob Trevino
James Zimmerman
Kaleb Clark
Alexander Miles
Derian Treat
Four County Career Center honor roll students
Samanth Bergeon
Kayda Bostelman
Ryan Brown
Madeline Dennie
Loren Durbin
Trinity Hagerman
Kaylee Kreigh
Lyndsi Lorrenzen
Elizabeth McCloud
Levi Miller
Nevaeh Parks
Brock Retcher
Nikole Vold
