Seventh grade
Raimy Baez
Claire Bailey
Brody Beck
Norah-Lynn Beck
Garrett Beck
Anderson Bentley
Jace Bernath
Ethan Bowman
Reece Bunke
Meg Burkholder
Madison Burkle
Delilah Chapa
Lillian Cox
Miley Cox
Brady Culler
Rupiika Dua
Lucy Engler
Jade Frey
Jonathan Gaona
Wyatt Gericke
Brylee Grime
Brexton Grime
Callie Guelde
Aubree Hurst
Klaire Kern
Kaelyn Kinsman
Karly Kruse
Tripp Langenderfer
Katelyn Liechty
Kendall Liechty
Roma Martin
Maci Martz
Justin McCarty
Nevaeh McCullough
Jezreel Medina
Emma Meyer
Jesse Meyer
Jonas Nichols
Trevor Osterland
Kelis Pedraza
Tate Peterson
Vivianne Pifer
Maddox Pinter
McKenzie Riter
Addison Robertson
Harrison Rohrs
August Ruby
Elijah Schmidt
Kaleb Schnitkey
Kirstyn Schroeder
Emersyn Selgo
Collin Short
Sadie Sproles
Mason Stuckey
Camryn Stuckey
Dean Thatcher
Meg Throne
Eric Voll
Harrison Wyse
Jonah Zesing
Eighth grade
Jaylen Adams
Meg Ames
Ariah Bagrowski
Mya Beaverson
Parker Bixler
Tyler Bok
Daylin Bosco
Ethan Bowerman
Madison Bowers
Amos Boysel
Scarlett Brehm
Katelynn Brenneman
Clayten Buehrer
Serenity Coburn
Cody Cornell
Anylah Covarrubias
Lucille Cox
Ana Diaz
Payton Dominique
Michael Funnell
Raegan Gerken
Cagnee Grime
Brienna Grime
Keri Hahn
Katelyn Hancock
Corbin Hicks
Jude Hudson
Gabriel Hudson
Blaney Huffman
Kennedy Hurst
Bo King
Carter King
Aranjer Krieger
Anna Krueger
Emma Kurtz
Brooks Miller
Angel Morales
Janae Murillo
Autumn Nafziger
Gage Nafziger
Adelynn Nafziger
Connor Plassman
Jarett Rufenacht
Willa Ruffer
Molly Rutledge
Giovanny Salas
Natalie Schmucker
Tessa Seibert
Irelyn Selgo
Anna Shields
Grady Short
Charles Speiser
Garrett Stamm
Nicole Stevenson
Logan Stuckey
Griffen Valentine
Karma Wade
Caleb Wanemacher
Luke Ward
Lucy Weber
Payton Weible
Treyton Weirauch
Reagan Wendt
Aiden Wyse
Esther Wyse
Ella Yoder
Geoffrey Yoder
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.