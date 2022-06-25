Seventh Grade

Jaylen Adams

Meg Ames

Ariah Bagrowski

Mya Beaverson

Makenna Bickel

Parker Bixler

Tyler Bok

Daylin Bosco

Ethan Bowerman

Madison Bowers

Amos Boysel

Katelynn Brenneman

Serenity Coburn

Cody Cornell

Anylah Covarrubias

Lucille Cox

Cailynn Desgrange

Judah Dominguez

Payton Dominique

Eli Farbrother

Michael Funnell

Raegan Gerken

Lorilye Gorrell

Dylan Grieser

Cagnee Grime

Brienna Grime

Keri Hahn

Katelyn Hancock

Kaenen Helberg

Corbin Hicks

Blaney Huffman

Kennedy Hurst

Emily Irelan-Stackhouse

Bo King

Carter King

Aranjer Krieger

Anna Krueger

Emma Kurtz

Brooks Miller

Bella Miller

Angel Morales

Janae Murillo

Adelynn Nafziger

Autumn Nafziger

Gage Nafziger

Jessalyn Petersen

Connor Plassman

Kaleb Reno

Jarett Rufenacht

Willa Ruffer

Molly Rutledge

Giovanny Salas

Natalie Schmucker

Tessa Seibert

Irelyn Selgo

Anna Shields

Grady Short

Charles Speiser

Garrett Stamm

Nicole Stevenson

Griffen Valentine

Karma Wade

Caleb Wanemacher

Luke Ward

Payton Weible

Treyton Weirauch

Reagan Wendt

Aiden Wyse

Esther Wyse

Ella Yoder

Geoffrey Yoder

Eighth Grade

Eliza Bacik

Olivia Baden

Jace Beck

Autumn Benecke

Samuel Bentz

Autumn Brennan

Max Burrowes

Jace Castillo

Isabela Cervantes

Uriel Cortez Arrizon

Josiah Dominguez

Sapphire Engler

Charlee Forward

Jayden Foth

Lydia Frey

Nicholas Fry

Mauricio Gaona

Miley Gericke

Kassie Gigax

Jason Grime

Julia Hite

Irelyn Hug

Brynn Hurst

Nikaun Kamali-Fard

Emma Krukowski

Saydi Kruse

Kaden Kruse

Kaylei Kunkle

Wyatt Lumbrezer

Estella Martin

Elsie Mello

Makenzie Miller

Gavin Miller

Kira Murillo

Lila Nichols

Colton Nofziger

Jaden Osterland

Savannah Rangel

Rudy Rodger

Brooklyn Rodriguez

Avery Roth

Evynn Roth

Remi Ryan

Kobe Schrock

Lars Soles

Curtis Springer

Ashton Stuckey

Riley Stuckey

Makena Thiel

Alana Tracz

Kylie Wanemacher

Joel Ward

Jadelynn Whitacre

Sahara Wissink

