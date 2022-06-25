Seventh Grade
Jaylen Adams
Meg Ames
Ariah Bagrowski
Mya Beaverson
Makenna Bickel
Parker Bixler
Tyler Bok
Daylin Bosco
Ethan Bowerman
Madison Bowers
Amos Boysel
Katelynn Brenneman
Serenity Coburn
Cody Cornell
Anylah Covarrubias
Lucille Cox
Cailynn Desgrange
Judah Dominguez
Payton Dominique
Eli Farbrother
Michael Funnell
Raegan Gerken
Lorilye Gorrell
Dylan Grieser
Cagnee Grime
Brienna Grime
Keri Hahn
Katelyn Hancock
Kaenen Helberg
Corbin Hicks
Blaney Huffman
Kennedy Hurst
Emily Irelan-Stackhouse
Bo King
Carter King
Aranjer Krieger
Anna Krueger
Emma Kurtz
Brooks Miller
Bella Miller
Angel Morales
Janae Murillo
Adelynn Nafziger
Autumn Nafziger
Gage Nafziger
Jessalyn Petersen
Connor Plassman
Kaleb Reno
Jarett Rufenacht
Willa Ruffer
Molly Rutledge
Giovanny Salas
Natalie Schmucker
Tessa Seibert
Irelyn Selgo
Anna Shields
Grady Short
Charles Speiser
Garrett Stamm
Nicole Stevenson
Griffen Valentine
Karma Wade
Caleb Wanemacher
Luke Ward
Payton Weible
Treyton Weirauch
Reagan Wendt
Aiden Wyse
Esther Wyse
Ella Yoder
Geoffrey Yoder
Eighth Grade
Eliza Bacik
Olivia Baden
Jace Beck
Autumn Benecke
Samuel Bentz
Autumn Brennan
Max Burrowes
Jace Castillo
Isabela Cervantes
Uriel Cortez Arrizon
Josiah Dominguez
Sapphire Engler
Charlee Forward
Jayden Foth
Lydia Frey
Nicholas Fry
Mauricio Gaona
Miley Gericke
Kassie Gigax
Jason Grime
Julia Hite
Irelyn Hug
Brynn Hurst
Nikaun Kamali-Fard
Emma Krukowski
Saydi Kruse
Kaden Kruse
Kaylei Kunkle
Wyatt Lumbrezer
Estella Martin
Elsie Mello
Makenzie Miller
Gavin Miller
Kira Murillo
Lila Nichols
Colton Nofziger
Jaden Osterland
Savannah Rangel
Rudy Rodger
Brooklyn Rodriguez
Avery Roth
Evynn Roth
Remi Ryan
Kobe Schrock
Lars Soles
Curtis Springer
Ashton Stuckey
Riley Stuckey
Makena Thiel
Alana Tracz
Kylie Wanemacher
Joel Ward
Jadelynn Whitacre
Sahara Wissink
