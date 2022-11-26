Eighth-grade
Jaylen Adams
Meg Ames
Ariah Bagrowski
Mya Beaverson
Makenna Bickel
Parker Bixler
Tyler Bok
Daylin Bosco
Ethan Bowerman
Madison Bowers
Amos Boysel
Katelynn Brenneman
Serenity Coburn
Cody Cornell
Anylah Covarrubias
Cailynn Desgrange
Ana Diaz
Judah Dominguez
Payton Dominique
Eli Farbrother
Michael Funnell
Raegan Gerken
Isaiahs Gracia
Brienna Grime
Cagnee Grime
Keri Hahn
Katelyn Hancock
Morgan Harris
Corbin Hicks
Jude Hudson
Blaney Huffman
Kennedy Hurst
Emily Irelan
Bo King
Carter King
Aranjer Krieger
Anna Krueger
Emma Kurtz
Hayden Merillat
Hunter Mignin
Brooks Miller
Bella Miller
Janae Murillo
Gage Nafziger
Autumn Nafziger
Adelynn Nafziger
Jessalyn Petersen
Connor Plassman
Kaleb Reno
Jarett Rufenacht
Willa Ruffer
Molly Rutledge
Giovanny Salas
Natalie Schmucker
Tessa Seibert
Irelyn Selgo
Anna Shields
Grady Short
Charles Speiser
Nicole Stevenson
Courtney Stuckey
Logan Stuckey
Griffen Valentine
Karma Wade
Caleb Wanemacher
Luke Ward
Lucy Weber
Payton Weible
Treyton Weirauch
Reagan Wendt
Aiden Wyse
Esther Wyse
Ella Yoder
Geoffrey Yoder
Moses Zimmerman
Seventh-grade
Corbin Baden
Claire Bailey
Norah-Lynn Beck
Brody Beck
Garrett Beck
Anderson Bentley
Jace Bernath
Ethan Bowman
Reece Bunke
Meg Burkholder
Madison Burkle
Delilah Chapa
Lillian Cox
Miley Cox
Brady Culler
Rupiika Dua
Dakota Duncan
Lucy Engler
Grayson Forward
Jade Frey
Jonathan Gaona
Wyatt Gericke
Brylee Grime
Brexton Grime
Callie Guelde
Aubree Hurst
Klaire Kern
Kaelyn Kinsman
Karly Kruse
Kennedy Kruse
Tripp Langenderfer
Vivienne Legato
Katelyn Liechty
Kendall Liechty
Roma Martin
Maci Martz
Justin McCarty
Jaden McCullough
Nevaeh McCullough
Jezreel Medina
Emma Meyer
Jesse Meyer
Jonas Nichols
Trevor Osterland
Kelis Pedraza
Tate Peterson
Vivianne Pifer
Maddox Pinter
Ruben Rangel
McKenzie Riter
Addison Robertson
Harrison Rohrs
August Ruby
Elijah Schmidt
Kaleb Schnitkey
Karson Schrock
Emersyn Selgo
Collin Short
Mason Stuckey
Camryn Stuckey
Dean Thatcher
Meg Throne
Blake Vandenberghe
Eric Voll
Harrison Wyse
Jonah Zesing
