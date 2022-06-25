Eighth Grade

Gold Card 4.0-3.75

(with no grade less than a B-)

Kalli Billman

Krystal Bradbury

Nikalas Brandenburg

*Marcelo Cruz

*Leigha Doster

Corbin Eaton

Emory Ehrhart

*Sara Farr

*Olivia Franklin

*Amelia Graham

Dylan Hahn

Miley Jewell

Andrew Johnson

Griffin Kosch

Haydyn Lengacher

Estee Lichty

*Zaine McMichael

Harlee Moore

Landon Orozco

*Hampton Rogge

*Colten Sargent

*Corbin Sargent

*Taylor Shull

Lauren Walters

*Raelynne Zuber

Blue Card 3.749-3.5

(with no grade less than a C+)

Braedon Baer

Dominic Laker

Caleb Lockhart

Camryn McAlexander

Tyler Palacios

Braxton Schilt

Taylor Stiebling

Ethan Thomas-VanKirk

Honor Roll 3.49-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Zander Bailey

Raeley Franklin

Ty Jackson

Corbin Lawson

Lillyanna McKay

Brendon Osborn

Alexander Stevenson

Jarod Traxler

Seventh Grade

Gold Card 4.0-3.75

(with no grade less than a B-)

Briley Bagley

Tatum Boyer

*Lucy Conley

Roman Delong

Payleigh Dickess

Kole Elston

*Maddox Friend

Keegan Wyckoff

Blake Gribler

Josie Hahn

*Aiden Hook

Eliana Hormann

Alyssa Lawson

*Tyler Overman

Nathan Sanders

Kage Slattery

*Gabriella Snyder

Lucas Sproles

*Keira Spyker

Blue Card 3.749-3.5

(with no grade less than a C+)

Hailey Clem

Ava Coney

Maddilan Doster

Maclaren Ehrhart

Alexisa Hankinson

Lexy Hicks

Grayson Kelso

Jennifer Lawhorn

Ethan Marlin

Zacrey Salas

Allison Sproles

Melita Warford

Honor Roll 3.49-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Aliyah Brown-Kiessling

Gage Clevinger

Jonnothan Coker

Emery Jones

Isabella Krenkel

Emily Laker

Raegan Lee

Danica Lehman

Cheyenne Maynard

Aaron Mylek

Alexis Otto

Kara Pierce

Michael Rohrs

