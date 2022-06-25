Eighth Grade
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
(with no grade less than a B-)
Kalli Billman
Krystal Bradbury
Nikalas Brandenburg
*Marcelo Cruz
*Leigha Doster
Corbin Eaton
Emory Ehrhart
*Sara Farr
*Olivia Franklin
*Amelia Graham
Dylan Hahn
Miley Jewell
Andrew Johnson
Griffin Kosch
Haydyn Lengacher
Estee Lichty
*Zaine McMichael
Harlee Moore
Landon Orozco
*Hampton Rogge
*Colten Sargent
*Corbin Sargent
*Taylor Shull
Lauren Walters
*Raelynne Zuber
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Braedon Baer
Dominic Laker
Caleb Lockhart
Camryn McAlexander
Tyler Palacios
Braxton Schilt
Taylor Stiebling
Ethan Thomas-VanKirk
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Zander Bailey
Raeley Franklin
Ty Jackson
Corbin Lawson
Lillyanna McKay
Brendon Osborn
Alexander Stevenson
Jarod Traxler
Seventh Grade
Briley Bagley
Tatum Boyer
*Lucy Conley
Roman Delong
Payleigh Dickess
Kole Elston
*Maddox Friend
Keegan Wyckoff
Blake Gribler
Josie Hahn
*Aiden Hook
Eliana Hormann
Alyssa Lawson
*Tyler Overman
Nathan Sanders
Kage Slattery
*Gabriella Snyder
Lucas Sproles
*Keira Spyker
Hailey Clem
Ava Coney
Maddilan Doster
Maclaren Ehrhart
Alexisa Hankinson
Lexy Hicks
Grayson Kelso
Jennifer Lawhorn
Ethan Marlin
Zacrey Salas
Allison Sproles
Melita Warford
Aliyah Brown-Kiessling
Gage Clevinger
Jonnothan Coker
Emery Jones
Isabella Krenkel
Emily Laker
Raegan Lee
Danica Lehman
Cheyenne Maynard
Aaron Mylek
Alexis Otto
Kara Pierce
Michael Rohrs
