Eighth grade
4.0-3.75
Briley Bagley
Lucy Conley
Roman Delong
Maclaren Ehrhart
Maddox Friend
Keegan Gray Wyckoff
Josie Hahn
Aiden Hook
Eliana Hormann
Emery Jones
Tyler Overman
*Gabriella Snyder
*Keira Spyker
3.749-3.5
Tatum Boyer
Jonnothan Coker
Blake Gribler
Alexisa Hankinson
Emily Laker
Alyssa Lawson
Ethan Marlin
Weston Rhonehouse
Michael Rohrs
Nathan Sanders
Madison Schmidt
Lucas Sproles
3.49-3.0
Hailey Clem
Avalon Coney
Madeline Coressel
Payleigh Dickess
Maddilan Doster
Kole Elston
Lexy Hicks
Grayson Kelson
Jennifer Lawhorn
Danica Lehman
Haylee Lingenfelter
Lincoln Lucas
Aaron Mylek
Alexis Otto
Kara Pierce
Holly Richey
Kage Slattery
Allison Sproles
Seventh grade
*Bryceton Barker
Alia Clem
*Wyatt Cline
Tucker Doster
Aaden Friend
Camden Herber
Taylor Lockhart
Noah Lucas
Elyse Meyer
*Braxton Peters
Franco Rivera
Izaiah Thompson
Anneliese Zijlstra
*Kora Zuber
Hudsyn Bagley
Gage Barker
Anabelle Bidlack
Reese Franklin
Brayden Fuller
Lilly Halsey
Avery Honigford
Kaira Jones
Kati Phares
Allison Rice
Carter Baumert
Alyvia Bell
Gabriella Brandenburg
Rylee Chrisman
Cadem Ingol
Jason McKay
Alyssa Phillips
Clara Rohrs
Anabelle Saylor
Triston Schilt
Jazmine Yanez
* indicates a 4.0 GPA
