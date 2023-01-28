Eighth grade
4.0-3.75 (no grade less than a B-)
*Briley Bagley
Tatum Boyer
Lucy Conley
Roman Delong
Maclaren Ehrhart
Kole Elston
*Maddox Friend
*Keegan Wyckoff
Blake Gribler
*Josie Hahn
Alexisa Hankinson
Aiden Hook
*Eliana Hormann
Emery Jones
Emily Laker
Ethan Marlin
*Tyler Overman
*Kage Slattery
*Gabriella Snyder
Keira Spyker
3.749-3.5 (no grade less than a C+)
Jonnothan Coker
Avalon Coney
Payleigh Dickess
Maddilan Doster
Lexy Hicks
Zoen King-Bauer
Jennifer Lawhorn
Alyssa Lawson
Haylee Lingenfelter
Weston Rhonehouse
Michael Rohrs
Nathan Sanders
Madison Schmidt
Allison Sproles
Lucas Sproles
Honor roll 3.49-3.0 (no grade less than a C)
Hailey Clem
Madeline Coressel
Aiden Dunderman
Aliyah Friend
Isabella Krenkel
Danica Lehman
Alexis Otto
Kara Pierce
Zacrey Salas
Riley Smith
Melita Warford
Seventh grade
4.0-3.75 (with no grade less than a B-)
Bryceton Barker
*Wyatt Cline
Tucker Doster
Reese Franklin
Aaden Friend
Brayden Fuller
Kaira Jones
Elyse Meyer
*Braxton Peters
Allison Rice
Franco Rivera
Anabelle Saylor
*Kora Zuber
Hudsyn Bagley
Gage Barker
Alyvia Bell
Gabriella Brandenburg
Lilly Halsey
Camden Herber
Taylor Hogans
Avery Honigford
Kenna Jackson
Taylor Lockhart
Noah Lucas
Kati Phares
Clara Rohrs
Anneliese Zijlstra
3.49-3.0 (no grade less than a C)
Carter Baumert
Anabelle Bidlack
Alia Clem
Arriyana Dunderman
Chloie Evilsizor
Jason McKay
Alyssa Phillips
Izaiah Thompson
