Eighth-grade
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Kalli Billman
Krystal Bradbury
*Nikalas Brandenburg
Andonia Christakopoulos
*Marcelo Cruz
*Leigha Doster
Emory Ehrhart
Sara Farr
*Olivia Franklin
Amelia Graham
Dylan Hahn
Andrew Johnson
Griffin Kosch
Dominic Laker
Haydyn Lengacher
Lillyanna McKay
Zaine McMichael
Harlee Moore
*Hampton Rogge
Colten Sargent
*Corbin Sargent
*Taylor Shull
Ethan Thomas-VanKirk
*Raelynne Zuber
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Corbin Eaton
Raeley Franklin
Miley Jewell
Estee Lichty
Caleb Lockhart
Camryn McAlexander
Tyler Palacios
Taylor Stiebling
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Ella Hughes
Addisen Lehman
Landon Orozco
Chase Pack
Ethan Porter
Braxton Schilt
Alexander Stevenson
Jarod Traxler
Lauren Walters
Cayman Williamson
Seventh-grade
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Briley Bagley
*Tatum Boyer
Lucy Conley
Roman Delong
Payleigh Dickess
Maclaren Ehrhart
*Kole Elston
Maddox Friend
Keegan Gray Wyckoff
*Josie Hahn
Alexisa Hankinson
Lexy Hicks
*Aiden Hook
*Eliana Hormann
Emily Laker
Alyssa Lawson
Ethan Marlin
*Tyler Overman
Nathan Sanders
*Gabriella Snyder
*Keira Spyker
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Hailey Clem
Jonnothan Coker
Ava Coney
Maddilan Doster
Blake Gribler
Emery Jones
Isabella Krenkel
Weston Rhonehouse
Michael Rohrs
Madison Schmidt
Kage Slattery
Allison Sproles
Lucas Sproles
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Aliyah Brown-Kiessling
Gage Clevinger
Brayden Dunderman
Reese Dubin
Grayson Kelso
Jennifer Lawhorn
Raegan Lee
Danica Lehman
Lincoln Lucas
Aaron Mylek
Alexis Otto
Kara Pierce
Holly Richey
Zacrey Salas
Riley Smith
Melita Warford
* indicates 4.0
