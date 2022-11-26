Eighth-grade
Gold Card (4.0-3.75)
*Briley Bagley
Tatum Boyer
Jonnothan Coker
Ava Coney
*Lucy Conley
Roman Delong
Maclaren Ehrhart
Kole Elston
*Maddox Friend
Keegan Gray Wyckoff
Blake Gribler
*Josie Hahn
Alexisa Hankinson
*Aiden Hook
*Eliana Hormann
*Emery Jones
Emily Laker
Ethan Marlin
*Tyler Overman
Nathan Sanders
Kage Slattery
*Gabriella Snyder
Keira Spyker
Blue Card (3.749-3.5)
Elleana Barker
Gage Clevinger
Payleigh Dickess
Lexy Hicks
Zoen King-Bauer
Isabella Krenkel
Jennifer Lawhorn
Alyssa Lawson
Alexis Otto
Kara Pierce
Weston Rhonehouse
Michael Rohrs
Riley Smith
Allison Sproles
Lucas Sproles
Honor Roll (3.49-3.0)
Hailey Clem
Maddilan Doster
Reese Durbin
Aliyah Friend
Grayson Kelso
Danica Lehman
Haylee Lingenfelter
Lincoln Lucas
Cheyenne Maynard
Madison McCoy
Holly Richey
Charleen Ritchie
Zacrey Salas
Madison Schmidt
Melita Warford
Seventh-grade
Hudsyn Bagley
*Bryceton Barker
Gage Barker
Carter Baumert
Anabelle Bidlack
Gabriella Brandenburg
*Wyatt Cline
Tucker Doster
Reese Franklin
Aaden Friend
Brayden Fuller
Lilly Halsey
Kaira Jones
Taylor Lockhart
Noah Lucas
*Elyse Meyer
*Braxton Peters
Allison Rice
*Franco Rivera
*Kora Zuber
Alyvia Bell
Alia Clem
Taylor Hogans
Avery Honigford
Kenna Jackson
Jason McKay
Kati Phares
Clara Rohrs
Anabelle Saylor
Anneliese Zijlstra
Rylee Chrisman
Arriyana Dunderman
Chloie Evilsizor
Gabriella Gross
Camden Herber
Kaylee McCoy
Kinzey Parrish
Alyssa Phillips
Triston Schilt
Izaiah Thompson
Jazmin Yanez
