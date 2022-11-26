Seniors
Gold Card (4.0-3.67)
Gavin Clevinger
Zachery Devall
*Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Isabelle Graham
*Hayleigh Jewell
Lydia Krouse
*Makenna Lawson
Ethan Lichty
Anna Meglich
*Rayni Rister
Ethan Sanders
*Aeriel Snyder
*Hope Thomas-Roebel
Blue Card (3.66-3.33)
Ross Lee
Makenna Smith
Kendra Spieth
Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)
Rachelle Maag
Pamela Schneider
Juniors
Landon Brewer
Addyson Hormann
Aewyn McMichael
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Kahlea Shook
*Leila Spyker
Reid Lichty
Emma Saul
Emma Townley
Myranda Brooks
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Connar Shiple
Lucy Wales
Sophomores
*Allison Carnes
Elle Clem
Drew Eaken
Jonah Keys
*Aiden Lichty
*Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Caroline Rohrs
*Eden Shuherk
*Gracelyn Stoller
Noah Bradbury
Maylynn Carnahan
Derek Hines
Lydia Johnson
Teeghun Marlin
Brynn Reinhart
Tenessa Sherwood
Bryce Sholl
Kayden Winslow
Austin Zuber
Lainee Bonifas
Karsen Donat
Nayelly Esparza-Reyes
Emmaleigh Helton
Kamren Johnson
Tavin Sholl
Freshmen
Kalli Billman
*Krystal Bradbury
Andonia Christakopoulos
Marcelo Cruz
*Leigha Doster
Andrew Johnson
Zaine McMichael
Hampton Rogge
Raelynne Zuber
Nikalas Brandenburg
Sara Farr
Addisen Lehman
Haydyn Lengacher
Lillyanna McKay
Harlee Moore
Tyler Palacios
Mara Phlipot
Taylor Shull
Taylor Stiebling
Lauren Walters
Raeley Fraklin
Megyn Grable
Amelia Graham
Dylan Hahn
Griffin Kosch
Dominic Laker
Estee Lichty
Camryn McAlexander
Brendon Osborn
Cayman Williamson
