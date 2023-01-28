Seniors
4.0-3.67 (no grade less than a B-)
Gavin Clevinger
Zachery Devall
Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Hayleigh Jewell
Lydia Krouse
*Makenna Lawson
*Ross Lee
Anna Meglich
Parker Moore
*Rayni Rister
*Ethan Sanders
Aeriel Snyder
Hope Thomas-Roebel
3.66-3.33 (no grade less than a C+)
Isabelle Graham
Ethan Lichty
Kendra Spieth
3.32-3.0 (no grade less than a C)
Kyleigh Logan
Makenna Smith
Juniors
Landon Brewer
Reid Lichty
Aewyn McMichael
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
*Leila Spyker
Addyson Hormann
Jill Magoulas
Connar Shiple
Kahlea Shook
Emma Townley
Carson Altimus
Myranda Brooks
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Lucy Wales
Sophomores
4.0-3.67 (with no grade less than a B-)
*Allison Carnes
Drew Eaken
Aiden Lichty
*Braylen Moreno
*Eden Shuherk
Gracelyn Stoller
Elle Clem
Faith Clem
Derek Hines
Jonah Keys
Teeghun Marlin
Madisyn Peters
Caroline Rohrs
Keira Sargent
Bryce Sholl
Dayne Sholl
Austin Zuber
Noah Bradbury
Maylynn Carnahan
Owen Franks
Lydia Johnson
Brynn Reinhart
Tanessa Sherwood
Tavin Sholl
Freshmen
Kalli Billman
Krystal Bradbury
Marcelo Cruz
*Leigha Doster
Andrew Johnson
Hampton Rogge
Corbin Sargent
Lauren Walters
*Raelynne Zuber
Sara Farr
Dylan Hahn
Haydyn Lengacher
Estee Lichty
Zaine McMichael
Colten Sargent
Taylor Shull
Nikalas Brandenburg
Amelia Graham
Kane Hines
Griffin Kosch
Addisen Lehman
Lillyanna McKay
Harlee Moore
Landon Orozco
Tyler Palacios
Mara Phlipot
* indicates 4.0 GPA
