Seniors
4.0-3.67
Gavin Clevinger
Zachery Devall
*Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Isabelle Graham
*Hayleigh Jewell
*Lydia Krouse
*Makenna Lawson
Ethan Lichty
*Kyleigh Logan
Anna Meglich
*Rayni Rister
*Ethan Sanders
Aeriel Snyder
Kendra Spieth
Hope Thomas-Roebel
3.66-3.33
Ross Lee
Pamela Schneider
Makenna Smith
3.32-3.0
Imogyn Budd
Rachelle Maag
Ratana Owen
Juniors
Landon Brewer
Addyson Hormann
Aewyn McMichael
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
Connar Shiple
*Leila Spyker
*Emma Townley
Reid Lichty
Carson Altimus
Jill Magoulas
Kahlea Shook
Lucy Wales
Sophomores
Noah Bradbury
*Allison Carnes
Elle Clem
Drew Eaken
Derek Hines
Jonah Keys
Aiden Lichty
*Braylen Moreno
Caroline Rohrs
Keira Sargent
Tavin Sholl
*Eden Shuherk
*Gracelyn Stoller
Austin Zuber
Maylynn Carnahan
Karsen Donat
Owen Franks
Lydia Johnson
Teeghun Marlin
Madisyn Peters
Bryce Sholl
Shelby Bowley
Lyndsay Dulaney
Isabella Jackson
Jace McCreery
Brynn Reinhart
Tanessa Sherwood
Dayne Sholl
Magdaline Trabel
Freshman
Kalli Billman
Krystal Bradbury
Marcelo Cruz
*Leigha Doster
Sara Farr
Zaine McMichael
Tyler Palacios
Mara Phlipot
*Hampton Rogge
Taylor Shull
*Raelynne Zuber
Nikalas Brandenburg
Amelia Graham
Dylan Hahn
Miley Jewell
Andrew Johnson
Haydyn Lengacher
Harlee Moore
Landon Orozco
Lauren Walters
Raeley Franklin
Ella Hughes
Griffin Kosch
Addisen Lehman
Estee Lichty
Camryn McAlexander
Lillyanna McKay
Corbin Sargent
* indicates a 4.0 GPA
