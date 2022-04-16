Seniors

Gold card (4.0-3.67)

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Mia Altimus

*Lydia Brewer

Layla Copsey

*Nathan Dunstan

*Kate Farr

Summer Franklin

*Breanna Fulk

*Jaidis Getrost

Nicholas Jones

*Luke Krouse

*Jagger Landers

*Emerson Litzenberg

*Gaige McMichael

Kaden Recker

*Kennadi Recker

*Allison Reinhart

*Kiera Reyes

Emma Shuherk

Grace Schuette

*Trinity Thomas-Wieland

*Kennedy Trabel

Hayden Wagner

Blue Card (3.66-3.33)

(with no grade less than a C+)

Hailey Grant

Alexandra Lehman

Skyler McCabe

Kaden Phares

Kelsie Puckett

Hunter Sproles

Honor roll (3.32-3.0)

(with no grade less than a C)

Astianna Coppes

Morgan Kniceley

Shaelin McCrea

Madison Smith

Jack Wales

Juniors

Gold Card (4.0-3.67)

(with no grade less than a B-)

Gavin Clevinger

Katryna Fish

Hayleigh Jewell

*Lydia Krouse

Makenna Lawson

Ross Lee

*Anna Meglich

*Rayni Rister

Aeriel Snyder

Blue Card (3.66-3.33)

(with no grade less than a C+)

Zachery Devall

Parker Moore

Ethan Sanders

Makenna Smith

Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)

(with no grade less than a C)

Isabelle Graham

Brooke Hounshell

Ethan Lichty

Kyliegh Logan

Ratana Owen

Sophomores

Gold Card (4.0-3.67)

(with no grade less than a B-)

Myranda Brooks

*Aiden Cole

*Brooke Molitor

*Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

*Leila Spyker

Blue Card (3.66-3.33)

(with no grade less than a C+)

Landon Brewer

Addyson Hormann

Aewyn McMichael

Isabella Meyer

Connar Shiple

Kahlea Shook

Emma Townley

Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)

(with no grade less than a C)

Carson Altimus

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Sara Lawhorn

Reid Lichty

Celsie Ruhlen

Caydence Shull

Lucy Wales

Zane Wolf

Freshmen

Gold Card (4.0-3.67)

(with no grade less than a B-)

Shelby Bowley

Allison Carnes

Elle Clem

Lydia Johnson

Aiden Lichty

*Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

*Eden Shuherk

*Gracelyn Stoller

Blue Card (3.66-3.33)

(with no grade less than a C+)

Drew Eaken

Owen Franks

Derek Hines

Jonah Keys

Teeghun Marlin

Brynn Reinhart

Caroline Rohrs

Tavin Sholl

Austin Zuber

Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)

(with no grade less than a C)

Lyndsay Dulaney

Isabella Jackson

Jace McCreery

Keira Sargent

Bryce Sholl

* indicates 4.0

