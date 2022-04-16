Seniors
Gold card (4.0-3.67)
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Mia Altimus
*Lydia Brewer
Layla Copsey
*Nathan Dunstan
*Kate Farr
Summer Franklin
*Breanna Fulk
*Jaidis Getrost
Nicholas Jones
*Luke Krouse
*Jagger Landers
*Emerson Litzenberg
*Gaige McMichael
Kaden Recker
*Kennadi Recker
*Allison Reinhart
*Kiera Reyes
Emma Shuherk
Grace Schuette
*Trinity Thomas-Wieland
*Kennedy Trabel
Hayden Wagner
Blue Card (3.66-3.33)
(with no grade less than a C+)
Hailey Grant
Alexandra Lehman
Skyler McCabe
Kaden Phares
Kelsie Puckett
Hunter Sproles
Honor roll (3.32-3.0)
(with no grade less than a C)
Astianna Coppes
Morgan Kniceley
Shaelin McCrea
Madison Smith
Jack Wales
Juniors
Gold Card (4.0-3.67)
(with no grade less than a B-)
Gavin Clevinger
Katryna Fish
Hayleigh Jewell
*Lydia Krouse
Makenna Lawson
Ross Lee
*Anna Meglich
*Rayni Rister
Aeriel Snyder
Blue Card (3.66-3.33)
(with no grade less than a C+)
Zachery Devall
Parker Moore
Ethan Sanders
Makenna Smith
Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)
(with no grade less than a C)
Isabelle Graham
Brooke Hounshell
Ethan Lichty
Kyliegh Logan
Ratana Owen
Sophomores
Gold Card (4.0-3.67)
(with no grade less than a B-)
Myranda Brooks
*Aiden Cole
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
*Leila Spyker
Blue Card (3.66-3.33)
(with no grade less than a C+)
Landon Brewer
Addyson Hormann
Aewyn McMichael
Isabella Meyer
Connar Shiple
Kahlea Shook
Emma Townley
Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)
(with no grade less than a C)
Carson Altimus
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Sara Lawhorn
Reid Lichty
Celsie Ruhlen
Caydence Shull
Lucy Wales
Zane Wolf
Freshmen
Gold Card (4.0-3.67)
(with no grade less than a B-)
Shelby Bowley
Allison Carnes
Elle Clem
Lydia Johnson
Aiden Lichty
*Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
*Eden Shuherk
*Gracelyn Stoller
Blue Card (3.66-3.33)
(with no grade less than a C+)
Drew Eaken
Owen Franks
Derek Hines
Jonah Keys
Teeghun Marlin
Brynn Reinhart
Caroline Rohrs
Tavin Sholl
Austin Zuber
Honor Roll (3.32-3.0)
(with no grade less than a C)
Lyndsay Dulaney
Isabella Jackson
Jace McCreery
Keira Sargent
Bryce Sholl
* indicates 4.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.