Seniors
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Mia Altimus
*Lydia Brewer
*Nathan Dunstan
*Kate Farr
Summer Franklin
*Breanna Fulk
*Jaidis Getrost
Nicholas Jones
*Luke Krouse
*Jagger Landers
Alexandra Lehman
*Emerson Litzenberg
*Gaige McMichael
Kaden Recker
*Kennadi Recker
*Allison Reinhart
*Kiera Reyes
Emma Shuherk
Grace Schuette
Trinity Thomas-Wieland
*Kennedy Trabel
Hayden Wagner
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Layla Copsey
Hailey Grant
Kaden Phares
Hunter Sproles
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Astianna Coppes
Kelsie Puckett
Juniors
*Gavin Clevinger
Zachery Devall
Katryna Fish
Hayleigh Jewell
Lydia Krouse
Makenna Lawson
*Ross Lee
Anna Meglich
Parker Moore
*Rayni Rister
*Ethan Sanders
Shaylee Garrett
Isabelle Graham
Ethan Lichty
Aeriel Snyder
Zachary Darling
Kyliegh Logan
Ratana Owen
Kendra Spieth
Sophomores
Myranda Brooks
Aewyn McMichael
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
*Leila Spyker
Emma Townley
Landon Brewer
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Addyson Hormann
Sara Lawhorn
Reid Lichty
Connar Shiple
Lucy Wales
Carson Altimus
Aiden Cole
Maegan Pendergast
David Puckett
Kahlea Shook
Caydence Shull
Zane Wolf
Freshmen
Shelby Bowley
Allison Carnes
Elle Clem
Aiden Lichty
*Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
*Eden Shuherk
Gracelyn Stoller
Lyndsay Dulaney
Drew Eaken
Derek Hines
Isabella Jackson
Lydia Johnson
Jonah Keys
Teeghun Marlin
Skyler Octaviano
Brynn Reinhart
Caroline Rohrs
Keira Sargent
Bryce Sholl
Austin Zuber
Lainee Bonifas
Karsen Donat
Owen Franks
Jace McCreery
Ethan Steel
Kayden Winslow
