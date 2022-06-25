Seniors

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Mia Altimus

*Lydia Brewer

*Nathan Dunstan

*Kate Farr

Summer Franklin

*Breanna Fulk

*Jaidis Getrost

Nicholas Jones

*Luke Krouse

*Jagger Landers

Alexandra Lehman

*Emerson Litzenberg

*Gaige McMichael

Kaden Recker

*Kennadi Recker

*Allison Reinhart

*Kiera Reyes

Emma Shuherk

Grace Schuette

Trinity Thomas-Wieland

*Kennedy Trabel

Hayden Wagner

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Layla Copsey

Hailey Grant

Kaden Phares

Hunter Sproles

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Astianna Coppes

Kelsie Puckett

Juniors

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Gavin Clevinger

Zachery Devall

Katryna Fish

Hayleigh Jewell

Lydia Krouse

Makenna Lawson

*Ross Lee

Anna Meglich

Parker Moore

*Rayni Rister

*Ethan Sanders

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Shaylee Garrett

Isabelle Graham

Ethan Lichty

Aeriel Snyder

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Zachary Darling

Kyliegh Logan

Ratana Owen

Kendra Spieth

Sophomores

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Myranda Brooks

Aewyn McMichael

*Brooke Molitor

*Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

*Leila Spyker

Emma Townley

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Landon Brewer

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Addyson Hormann

Sara Lawhorn

Reid Lichty

Connar Shiple

Lucy Wales

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Carson Altimus

Aiden Cole

Maegan Pendergast

David Puckett

Kahlea Shook

Caydence Shull

Zane Wolf

Freshmen

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Shelby Bowley

Allison Carnes

Elle Clem

Aiden Lichty

*Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

*Eden Shuherk

Gracelyn Stoller

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Lyndsay Dulaney

Drew Eaken

Derek Hines

Isabella Jackson

Lydia Johnson

Jonah Keys

Teeghun Marlin

Skyler Octaviano

Brynn Reinhart

Caroline Rohrs

Keira Sargent

Bryce Sholl

Austin Zuber

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Lainee Bonifas

Karsen Donat

Owen Franks

Jace McCreery

Ethan Steel

Kayden Winslow

