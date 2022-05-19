Bailey Adams
Iszabel Anderson
Kierstynn Baker
Carly Blankenship
Micah Bollman
Rylee Byrne
Alexa Campbell
Tianna Cooper
Therin Coyne
Anastasia Crates
Christopher D’Ambrosia
Richard Dunno
Jaykob Edwards
Madison Farquhar
Jazmin Fauver
Haylee Finfrock
Alexander Franklin
Cameron Graham
Christina Graham
Logan Hale
Brody Hershberger
Ariana Hodson
Jarrett Hornish
Jacob Howell
Devin Huffine
Kyle Klinker
Alexander Kohart
Jakob Landwehr
Carson Laukhuf
Kate Laukhuf
Brookelynn Lee
Hunter Long
Austin Lyons
Levi Martz
Grayson McClure
Faith Meraz
Hayden Merriman
Alivia Miller
Brandy Miller
Allen Minck
Jeremiah Molitor
Brenna Moore
Macy Mosier
Jackson Newman
Ethan Noggle
Brayson Parrish
Joel Reinhart
Ethan Reust
Brian Rittenhouse III
Ryan Rupp
Noah Schisler
Molli Shepherd
Keegan Short
Bradley Shroades
Karlie Simindinger
Cameron Sinn
Claudia Sinn
Nathan Sinn
Trevor Sinn
Tyler Sinn
Elijah Spinner
Abbie Stoller
Rachel Stoller
Summer Strawser
Jackson Sutton
Tatum Tigner
Ty Tinlin
Serenity Trammell
Rylee Troth
Kaden Vielma
Landyn Whitman
Jordan Williams
Malia Wittwer
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.