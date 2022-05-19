May 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Wayne Trace High School gymnasium

Commencement speaker: James Dougal

Student speakers: Therin Coyne, Faith Meraz, Kate Laukhuf, Rachel Stoller and Malia Wittwer

Top scholars: Therin Coyne, valedictorian; Kate Laukhuf, valedictorian; Faith Meraz, valedictorian; Claudia Sinn, valedictorian; Rachel Stoller, valedictorian; Malia Wittwer, valedictorian.

Class officers: Rachel Stoller, president; Malia Wittwer, vice president

Class motto: “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget the journey.” — Michael Josephson

Class colors: red, white and blue

Class flower: red rose

