valedictorian

Kyle Moore, valedictorian

Kyle Moore, valedictorian

Parents: Dan and Kelly Moore, Wauseon

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, FCA, National Honor Society, football, track and 25 hours of community service over two years.

Post-high school plans: Kyle will study education at Bowling Green State University on a renewable BGSU scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments