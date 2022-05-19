Luke Tester

Luke Tester, top scholar

Parents: Heather and Matt Tester, Wauseon

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, National Honor Society, Northwest State Community College merit award, graduate NSCC with associate degree on May 14, youth group, raking, shoveling snow

Post-high school plans: Luke will attend the University of Toledo to study law.

