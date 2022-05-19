Connor Nagel

Connor Nagel, top scholar

Parents: Eric and Kelly Nagel, Wauseon

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, honor roll all four years, varsity wrestling and National Honor Society

Post-high school plans: Connor will attend The Ohio State University on an OSU Provost scholarship to study physical education.

