Sofia Aleo
Austin Ballard
Tatum Barnes
Logyn Batdorf
Evan Bauer
Leah Beltran
Joshua Bostelman Jr.
Garrett Brown
Carson Burt
Caiden Campbell
Lizett Campos-Jimenez
Kadence Carroll
Anthony Cheezan
Braden Chittum
Estefania Coronel
Stephanie Cortez
Brayden Daley
Summer Davis
Kaylyn Demoulin
Arianna Dominique
Amara Donnelly
Magdalena Duden
Tucker Dulaney
Andrew Eberle
Benjamin Ehrsam
Cameron Estep
Webb Figy
Jadyn Fisher
Leah Fonseca
Halle Frank
Ian Fruchey
Taylor Fulton
Adriana Garcia
Jamison Garcia
Teren Garcia
Joseph Gerlach
Olivia Gigax
Aaliyah Glover
Braxton Goings
Cameron Goins
Lawson Grime
Kaitlyn Gype
Nathaniel Hardy
Ethan Heller
Harland Hersey Jr.
Elijha Hiller
Daniel Hite
Johnathon Hogan
Marie Hutchinson
Marriah Ibarra
Shanon Jackson II
Gabriel Jimenez
Jasmin Jimenez
Saige Johnson
Saleen Johnson
Makayla Kebschull
Trenten Keesbury
Jordan King
Colin Kinnersley
Randy Kudlica
Grace Kuntz
Justin Kutzli
Deacon Laney
Aliina Lange
Jasmine Love
Brandon Lynch
Ava Manz
John Martinez
Serena Mathews
Caitlyn McDonough
Myley McGinnis
Tucker McKean
Eva mennetti
Darwin Montano
Kyle Moore
Riley Morr
Selena Mullins
Connor Nagel
Carter Nofziger
Tristan O’Neill
Thai Opdycke
Paige Pahl
Aaliyah Parra
Autumn Pelok
Dylon Pickett
Kaylee Poorman
Krue Powers
Jaxon Przepiora
Erica Rabe
Jane Richer
Braelyn Riley
Mason Ritter
Zachary Robinson
Ellie Rodriguez
Selena Rodriguez
Evan Rose
Amber Rufenacht
Jesus Sanchez
Chase Santiago
Kaidian Saxton
Andrew Sherer
Sebastian Schultz
Kiarra Scott
Marisa Seiler
Matthew Shaw
Karlee Shehorn
Kyle Shehorn
William Sherman
Kylie Siler
Colton Sluder
Jayden Snyder
Samantha Stein
Cameron Stevens
Faith Stinner
Madison Strauss
Alyssa Stricklen
Bryson Stump
Clay Stump
Olivia Tansel
Cody Taylor
Jonas Tester
Luke Tester
Connor Twigg
Aaron Vance
Jayli Vasquez
Lillian Wagner
Logan Waldron
Hunter Wasnich
Drave Wheeler-Hartson
Janelle Wilkie
Jaytin Windisch
Traven Yarbro
Mia Zuniga
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.