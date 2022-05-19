May 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Wauseon High School gymnasium

Student speakers: Grace Kuntz and Carter Nofziger

Class officers: Mason Ritter, president; Eva Mennetti, vice president; and Ellie Rodriguez, treasurer

Class motto: “hakuna matata”

Class colors: black and gold

Class flower: sunflower

