Cole Anders #^*
Ty’Rique Barker
Carter Bernal ^
Steven Bohn Jr. ^*
Kadden Breedlove
Sierra Brown ^
William Brown ^
Morgan Bybee
Ella Callan ^
Paige Carpenter #^
Carmela Castaneda
Korbin Casteel
Mackenzie Collins
Nolan Cooksey
Emily Cramer
Dallas Dachenhaus ^
McKenna Delarber ^
Kaleb Dodson
Jaxen Durfey #^*
Gavin Eckert #^*
Brandon Edwards
Jordan Egler
Eric Espinoza
Issaac Fenter
Kaidan Fenter
Isabel Ferguson #^*
Anna Frazer #^*
Larae Frederick
Westin Fruth ^
Jayce Fry
Javen Gaines
Katelyn Gloor ^
Elijah Goliver
Zoe Gomez ^
Taegan Guerra
Jacob Guisinger #^
Dustin Haas
Emily Harr #^*
Luke Harris #^*
Madison Haver
MaKenna Helmke #^
Adara Hildebrandt ^
De’vona Holmes
Sofia Imbrock
Robert Isaacs III
Rylee Joost #^*
Suzanne Justinger #^*
Caiton Kimmel
Eric Lichtenwald
Emilee March #^*
Clark McKenzie
Shea McMaster #^*
Logan McQuillin #^*
Logan Mohr
John Moser
Olivia Mueller #^*
Maggi Nagel #^*
Layne Neff
Wilson Newman
Brennan Ort
Jacob Overly
Maren Pittman
Eli Plassman ^
Sage Posko
Derrick Rath ^*
Corbin Renner
Tegan Reynolds ^
Jillian Rieke
Drake Rittenhouse #^*
Bailey Sabo
Dakota Schaffner #^*
Maleah Schmunk ^
Riley Serres
Mikayla Smith
Caleb Spiller
Sophia Stykemain ^
Nicholas Sweinhagen ^
Evan Taylor
Paige Tong #^
Teron Ward
Clara Westrick #^*
Trenton Wiemken #^*
Dalton Wolfrum
Abagail Wyse
Caleb Zachrich ^
# - indicates National Honor Society/National Technical Honor Society
^ - indicates Tinora High School honor graduate
* - indicates Ohio Academic Honors Diploma recipient
