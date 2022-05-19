June 5 at 2 p.m.

Tinora Performing Arts Center

Student speaker: Jordyn Hoffman, valedictorian and Quinn Horn, salutatorian

Class motto: “Save your spoons, scrape your trays off.”

Class color: green

Class flower: peony

Class song: “Live like you were dying” by Tim McGraw

