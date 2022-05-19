Karina Guthrie

Karina Guthrie, top scholar

Karina Guthrie, top scholar

Parents: William and Linda Guthrie, Stryker

Activities and awards: all A honor roll, quiz bowl.

Post-high school plans: Karina will attend Bowling Green State University on a university freshman academic scholarship and a Roose family scholarship to study film.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments