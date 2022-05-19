Commencement 2022

May 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium

Class officers: Marissa Myers, president; Bailey Short, vice president; Logan Stuckey, secretary; Bethany Moore, treasurer; William Hardy, student council

Class motto: "Success is a journey, not a destination." — Arthur Ashe

Class colors: Royal blue and white

Class flower: pink and red carnation

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments