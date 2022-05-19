May 22 at 2:30 p.m. Pettisville Varsity gymnasium

Commencement speaker: Quinn Wyse

Student speaker: Lyla Heising, top scholar

Class officers: Quinn Wyse, president; Nathan Rupp, vice president; and Bryce Beltz, treasurer.

Class motto: “I regret nothing. The end.” — Ron Swanson

Class colors: baby blue and charcoal

Class flower: carnation

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments