Paulding top scholar

Grady Vogel, top scholar

Parents: Dorthea and Robert Vogel, Paulding

Activities and awards: honor diploma, drama, quiz bowl, 4H, 4H camp counselor.

Post-high school plans: Grady will study at Bowling Green State University and has a Nucor Corporation Education scholarship.

