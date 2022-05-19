Claire Schweller

Claire Schweller, top scholar

Claire Schweller, top scholar

Parents: Todd and Kristie Schweller, and Stephanie Schweller, Paulding

Activities and awards: honors diploma, National Honor Society, Archie Griffin award, volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, drama, Divine Mercy parish Y Discipleship

Post-high school program: Claire will attend Ohio Northern University to study nursing. She has a trustee scholarship from Ohio Northern.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments