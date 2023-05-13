Nathan Abner
Peyton Adams
Jonathan Adkins Jr.
Eternity Bassler
Katelyn Beckman &%#
Haiden Bendele
Cayden Breier
Vincente Cantu &%
Alfonso Jr.
Angelique Colon
Luis Cortes Becerra
Natali Cortes Becerra &%#
Alize Cutlip
Ashleigh Densmore
Mason Doster
Quinten Doster
Haden Dunakin
Alana Eddings
Joseph Estle &%
Ethan Foltz &%
Shelby Font
Chloe Gardner
Ashlyn Goings %
Bridget Gribble
Dustin Griffis
Moriah R. Griffiths
Kylie Hatch
Eugene Hobart %
Shirlyn Hunter
Miranda Iler &%#
Wyatt Jefferies
Skylar Keezer
Gavin King
Zoey Kirkland
Carlea Kuckuck &%
Cameron Laker
Dawson Lamb
Shawn Lambert Jr.
Kirsten Lane %
Hannah Leaman
Gage Lloyd
Carter Manz &%
Haley Manz %
Nicholas Manz &%
Jacob Martinez &%#
Sheridan Matty &%
Emily Mazariegos &%
Jerile Moore
Hayden Mullen &%
Benjamen Parks
Justin Perez
Wyatt Pessefall &%
Savannah Peters
Olivia Porter &%
Caydan Price
Isaac Matthew Reeb
Autumn Richards
Braxton Ricker
Hunter Risler
Caydence Rue &%#
Mietraya Sanchez
Brayden Sanders
Nash Saylor
Mason Schlatter
Ean Seibert%
Logan Seibert
Lacie Shawver
Ariana Sheaks &%
Tyler Sherry
Mikayla Shough-Germann
Chaz Shull &%
Colby Singer
Makayla Suffel
Madison Verfaillie
Cassandra Weller &%#
Jonathan Wharry
Chandler White
Cameron Wilhelm
Seth Wilkes
Bryanna Winke%
Jonathan Wolford
Damian Wood
Larkin Yates
Luke M. Zartman
# - indicates member of National Honor Society
% - indicates graduating With honors or highest honor
& - indicates State of Ohio diploma
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
