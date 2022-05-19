Brooklynn Arnold
Alivya Bakle &^;
Christian Bauer
Wyatt Beckman ^;
Evan Burtch
Joshua Carper
Gabriella Casper &^;
Ella Cook &^;#
Audrey Cordova ^;
Kevin Cortes-Gutierrez
Daytona DeWitt
Erika Ann Dobbelaere &^;
Kyle Dominique
Tristin Eddings
Chase Eitniear
Orion Elick
Taelyn Noelle Etzler &^;
Brody Thomas Fisher &^;
Sophia Amanda Fisher ^;
Alexis Marie Foltz
Alissa Diane Foltz
Hunter Foster
Cristian Funez
Audrey Nicole Giesige &^;#
Zachary Brian Gorrell &^;#
Kalyn Goshia
Kaylena Ann Gray ^;
Kylie Sue Greathouse
Jerrod Austin Hawk &^;
Alexander Gene Heck
Brian Allen Hemenway
Ethan Russell Herman ^;
Harley Hoghe ^;
Reid Douglas Johanns &^;#
Ryleigh Grace Johanns
Paige Bree Jones &^;#
Austen Lee Joseph
Morgan Jo Keeran
Kyle Griffin Kelly &^;
Vanessa Morgan Krueger ^;
Dylan J Kuckuck
Kellsey Renee Kupfersmith
Haiden Anthony Ladd
Jocelyn Revee LaFountain
Ezekiel Israel Laguna
Colin Lambert
Julia Leatherman
Madeline Rose Logan
Taylor Sutton Lucas
Ashton Reed Manz ^;
Brian Glenn Manz
Jaylyn McCloud &^;
Kaden J. Merritt
Brianna Leigh Minck
Myla Lynn Mitchell
Kyle Mobley
Mechial Marie Mullins
Marciano Marcu Murdock
Wyatt Noffsinger
Olivia Paschall
Boston Robert Pease
Janae L Pease &^;#
Delvyn Eduvey Perez
Alivia RaeLynn Perl ^;
Carsen Philip Perl ^;
Austin James Pessefall ^;
Karli Renee Phlipot &^;
Samantha Jean Proxmire
Kaden Joseph Rhonehouse
Lily Moran Roehrig &^;#
Maycee Raye Ross
Riley Elizabeth Rue
Claire Suzanne Schweller &^;#
Noah Xavier Seibert
Kayla Sherry
Cierra Ashlee Singer &^;
Connor Ray Smith
Jeremiah Cawood Smith
Olivia Sprouse
Caleb Thompson &^;#
Logan Matthew Tope ^;
Alex Lavon Tressler ^;
Zoraya Marie Valle &^;#
Logan M Vance
Billie Jean Vargo
Grady Thomas Vogel &^;
Samuel Woods ^;
Autumn Yonge
# indicates National Honor Society.
^; indicates graduating with honors or highest honors.
& indicates Ohio honors diploma.
