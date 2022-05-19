Brooklynn Arnold

Alivya Bakle &^;

Christian Bauer

Wyatt Beckman ^;

Evan Burtch

Joshua Carper

Gabriella Casper &^;

Ella Cook &^;#

Audrey Cordova ^;

Kevin Cortes-Gutierrez

Daytona DeWitt

Erika Ann Dobbelaere &^;

Kyle Dominique

Tristin Eddings

Chase Eitniear

Orion Elick

Taelyn Noelle Etzler &^;

Brody Thomas Fisher &^;

Sophia Amanda Fisher ^;

Alexis Marie Foltz

Alissa Diane Foltz

Hunter Foster

Cristian Funez

Audrey Nicole Giesige &^;#

Zachary Brian Gorrell &^;#

Kalyn Goshia

Kaylena Ann Gray ^;

Kylie Sue Greathouse

Jerrod Austin Hawk &^;

Alexander Gene Heck

Brian Allen Hemenway

Ethan Russell Herman ^;

Harley Hoghe ^;

Reid Douglas Johanns &^;#

Ryleigh Grace Johanns

Paige Bree Jones &^;#

Austen Lee Joseph

Morgan Jo Keeran

Kyle Griffin Kelly &^;

Vanessa Morgan Krueger ^;

Dylan J Kuckuck

Kellsey Renee Kupfersmith

Haiden Anthony Ladd

Jocelyn Revee LaFountain

Ezekiel Israel Laguna

Colin Lambert

Julia Leatherman

Madeline Rose Logan

Taylor Sutton Lucas

Ashton Reed Manz ^;

Brian Glenn Manz

Jaylyn McCloud &^;

Kaden J. Merritt

Brianna Leigh Minck

Myla Lynn Mitchell

Kyle Mobley

Mechial Marie Mullins

Marciano Marcu Murdock

Wyatt Noffsinger

Olivia Paschall

Boston Robert Pease

Janae L Pease &^;#

Delvyn Eduvey Perez

Alivia RaeLynn Perl ^;

Carsen Philip Perl ^;

Austin James Pessefall ^;

Karli Renee Phlipot &^;

Samantha Jean Proxmire

Kaden Joseph Rhonehouse

Lily Moran Roehrig &^;#

Maycee Raye Ross

Riley Elizabeth Rue

Claire Suzanne Schweller &^;#

Noah Xavier Seibert

Kayla Sherry

Cierra Ashlee Singer &^;

Connor Ray Smith

Jeremiah Cawood Smith

Olivia Sprouse

Caleb Thompson &^;#

Logan Matthew Tope ^;

Alex Lavon Tressler ^;

Zoraya Marie Valle &^;#

Logan M Vance

Billie Jean Vargo

Grady Thomas Vogel &^;

Samuel Woods ^;

Autumn Yonge

# indicates National Honor Society.

^; indicates graduating with honors or highest honors.

& indicates Ohio honors diploma.

