Ethan Rohrs

Ethan Rohrs

Ethan Rohrs, National Honor Society Vice President

Parents: Scott and Teresa Rohrs, Malinta

Activities and awards: Honor roll student, National Honor Society vice president, Spanish club president, math club, science club, track, basketball, golf, weekly volunteer at church.

Post-high school plans: Ethan will attend The Ohio State University on scholarships from: Tri County Electric, Grelton Cemetery, Franklin B. Walter and Hamler Men's Club to study biology.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments