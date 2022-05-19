Sebastian Aldrich

Chloe Baird @*

Jazalyn Baker

Mona Bejarano

Hailey Book

Brooke Bostelman

Gage Braden

Kyleigh Breece

Sarah Breece +

Paige Chio

Theresa Combs

Izik Garcia

Chase Gillson

Jimena Gomez

Ian Gurley

Adam Hammad @

Lucas Harmon

Kijano Hill

Hanna Hoffman

Rheya Hogrefe

Sean Hoops

Timothy Johnson

MaKayla Kern

Tristan King

Victor Kingery

Noah Kistner

Kayla Kruse

Charles Kuhlman

Ryan Kurtz

Brayden McDaniels

Ella Meyer @*

Jazmine Miranda @*

Malaynah Moore

Dylan Morris

Joshua Munding %

Nicholas Myers +

Tyler Piercefield

Juliana Rader

Tyler Rader @

Emilio Raymundo

Irish Roddy %

Ethan Rohrs @*

William Seedorf @*

Kelsey Smith

Kaleb Thomas

Joshua Tyson %

Addison Vance @*

Airik Weaver +

Olivia Westhoven

Mackenzie Whitman

Wayde Williams

Dylan Wines

Alexis Wright

Paris Wright

Randolph Wright

Cyruss Wyss

Said Ybanez

@ indicates Ohio honors diploma

* indicates National Honor Society

% indicates entering armed forces

+ indicates National Technical Honor Society

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments