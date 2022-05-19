Sebastian Aldrich
Chloe Baird @*
Jazalyn Baker
Mona Bejarano
Hailey Book
Brooke Bostelman
Gage Braden
Kyleigh Breece
Sarah Breece +
Paige Chio
Theresa Combs
Izik Garcia
Chase Gillson
Jimena Gomez
Ian Gurley
Adam Hammad @
Lucas Harmon
Kijano Hill
Hanna Hoffman
Rheya Hogrefe
Sean Hoops
Timothy Johnson
MaKayla Kern
Tristan King
Victor Kingery
Noah Kistner
Kayla Kruse
Charles Kuhlman
Ryan Kurtz
Brayden McDaniels
Ella Meyer @*
Jazmine Miranda @*
Malaynah Moore
Dylan Morris
Joshua Munding %
Nicholas Myers +
Tyler Piercefield
Juliana Rader
Tyler Rader @
Emilio Raymundo
Irish Roddy %
Ethan Rohrs @*
William Seedorf @*
Kelsey Smith
Kaleb Thomas
Joshua Tyson %
Addison Vance @*
Airik Weaver +
Olivia Westhoven
Mackenzie Whitman
Wayde Williams
Dylan Wines
Alexis Wright
Paris Wright
Randolph Wright
Cyruss Wyss
Said Ybanez
@ indicates Ohio honors diploma
* indicates National Honor Society
% indicates entering armed forces
+ indicates National Technical Honor Society
