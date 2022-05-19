May 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Napoleon High School

Student speaker: Ashton Niese

Class officers: Shannon Finn, president; Emma Pedroza, vice president; Ella Fox, treasurer

Class motto: “Once a wildcat, always a wildcat.”

Class colors: Navy and silver

Class flower: white rose

Class song: “22” by Taylor Swift

