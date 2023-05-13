Madison Amstutz
Peyton Armey
Paige Bartels
Brin Baumbarger
Riley Benson
Kaden Bergstedt
Deven Blair
Mariah Bostelman
Meredith Bowers
Owen Box
Jacob Brandeberry
Madalyn Brogan
Landen Buckland-Schultz
Devin Burghardt
Riley Chapa
Emili Cramer
Carter Dickman
Kylie Diemer
Derek Dulle
Reagan Dulle
Cassandra Elieff
Alexa Evans
Jacob Fausnight
Molly Fuller
Killian Garretson
Kaelyn Gerken
Alyssa Giesige
Gavin Good
David Green
Aiden Hammontree
Brenden Heath
Kyler Heitman
Makayla Hessler
Caleb Hoffman
Tarryn Hollenbaugh
Isaiah Hufford
Tristan Imhoof
Josiah Johnson
Logan Jones
Dakota Jordan
Catrin Kahle
Jacob Keene
Tanner Kline
Ronald Klostermeier
Delaney Krugh
Micah Langwell
Austin Legg
Tristan Light
Matthew Marlow
Madison McBride
Cody McDougle
Kaidence Mendoza
Adrianna Meyer
Cody Minnich
Korey Minnich
Joshua Mock
Haley Mohler
Courtney Myles
Devin Norris
Calla Oelkrug
Austin Omlor-Strayer
Matthew Orr
Drake Paradyse
Magdalene Peper
Jaden Pizzifred
Josef Riffe
Nickolas Romine
Ella Rosebrook
Chelsea Sattler
Alexus Shaneyfelt
Cadence Sifuentes
Reagan Simon
Alan Smith
Arianna Smith
Mallory Stark
Jonathan Tammarine
Emmalyne Tipton
Alfredo Villasana
Claire Wachtman
Isabelle Walbolt
William Wittenmyer
Jeffery Zacharias
Nicolas Zagame
NormanZeiter
Samuel Zeiter
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.