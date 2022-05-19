Holgate valedictorian

Jason Jordan, valedictorian

Parents: Scott and Nicole Jordan, Holgate

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, 33 ACT, track, cross country, quiz bowl, National Honor Society vice president, Ohio Youth Congress, Eyes to the Skies and Project We Care.

Post-high school plans: Jason will study electrical and computer engineering at Northwest State Community College (NSCC) on a NSCC Presidential scholarship.

