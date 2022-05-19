May 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Holgate High School gymnasium

Guest speaker: Kelsey Ramey

Class officers: Justine Eis and Richard Bower, presidents; Dalton Thome, vice president; Annissah Franz, treasurer

Class motto: “Don’t focus on what you think you deserve. Take aim at what you are willing to earn.” — David Goggins

Class colors: Purple, gold and silver

Class flower: yellow rose

Class song: Don’t Stop Believing

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments