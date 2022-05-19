valedictorian

Jackson Bergman, valedictorian

Parents: Sean and Jennifer Bergman, Bryan

Activities and awards: football, basketball, baseball, track, FCA, National Honor Society, backstage volunteer in 2022 school musical, FCA Fields of Faith and helped friend's local honey business

Post-high school plans: Jackson will study biochemistry at the University of Toledo on a Toledo Excellence scholarship and a Rocket Scholars Day award.

