May 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Hicksville High School gymnasium

Speaker: Keith Countryman, Hicksville schools superintendent

Student speakers: Jackson Bergman, Emily Harmon, Emily Taylor, Kyler Baird, Emma Shuman, Sydney Bland, Abbie Miller, Taylor Early and Macie Eicher.

Class officers: Gabe Layne, president; Garce Garza, vice president; Avery Slattery, treasurer.

Class motto: “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”

Class colors: Red and white

Class flower: White carnation tipped with red

Class song: “You’re gonna miss this” — Trace Adkins

Other information: 58 graduating seniors

