Damien Asher
Kyler Baird
Kadance Barnes
Travis Barnes
Morgan Bassett
Kase Bennett
Jackson Bergman
Sydney Bland
Dakota Brown
Cooper Caley
Aiden Champion
Taylor Early
Gabrielle Eicher
Macie Eicher
Elizabeth Frost
Grace Garza
Mackenzie Gibbs
Emily Harmon
Angilee harrison
Mathew Henderson
Abigail Johnson
Christian Layne
Gabriel Layne
Taylor Metz
Abrielle Miller
David Miller
Dawson Miller
Tyler Moninger
Carson Morrow
Joshua Myers
Grant Nelson
Jadyn Patrick
Ethan Potter
Arabelle Richie
Gary Rockwood II
Liliana Salas-Morales
Ryan Schliesser
Zachary Seach
Emma Shuman
Mary Siebenaler
Jade Sigman
Avery Slattery
Isabella Smith
Shelby Sowles
Travis Stoffer
Kendall Sudlow
Emily Taylor
Zackary Thatcher
Maria Vasquez
Veronica Vasquez
Destiny Wells
Abigail Welly
Cade White
Isaac Wilhelm
Breeanna Wolfe
Phenix Yochum
Matthew Yockum
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.