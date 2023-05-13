Zoe Appel
Julia Arend *
Jose Arriaga-Avalos
MaKeegan Bailey
Karson Bauer
Caesar Belmares
Robert Bennett *
Michael Betz
Haley Black
Kyler Blair
Criszanta Bodi *
Riley Bowen
Jayda Bowling
Alysha Boyd
Gracie Brown
Caden Burroughs
Desirae Carroll
Hannah Colbert
Miranda Dunlap
Loren Durbin
Marisa Fadley
Riley Froelich ^
Dylan Gebers
Jackson Grine
Mykenzi Hartz *
Brynn Harwell
D’Andre Hastings *
Harmon Hetrick
Wesley Joice ^
Kialyn Keegan
Kaiden Kern #
Emma Kolb *
Ashley Krill
Summer Krill
Adam Lashaway
Rachel Layman
Ashley Lockwood
Mackayla Mack *
Michael Mansel-Pleydell *
Andrew Mast
Caleb McCavit
Katie McCavit
Molly McGuire *
Heidi Miller
Jaden Minck
Colton Morgan
Dylan Pettit
Seirra Ramey
Brody Retcher
Allison Rhodes *
Paige Ricica *
Adriana San Juan
Abbigale Sanchez
Bailey Schooley
Kolton Schooley
Cayden Sharp
Jared Sheets
Taya Shellenberger
Brayden Sherry
Abram Shininger
Elijah Shininger
Sarah Simper
Elizabeth Sliter *
Jeffrey Smith
Lester Smith *
Quinton Smith
Broderick Spangler
Christopher Sparks Jr. #
Caleb Sprague
Abigail Sprow
Lindsey Sprow ^
Mikayla Timbrook *
Clayton VanArsdalen *
Charlotte Vogelsong *
Dylan Winger
Carrie Zeedyk *
* - indicates National Honor Society
^ - indicates National Technical Honor Society
# - indicates military enlistment
