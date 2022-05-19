May 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Fairview High School gymnasium

Commencement speaker: Superintendent Stephen Arnold

Student speakers: Andrea Macsay, Brooke Phillips, Marissa Sims and Ethan Underwood — class valedictorians.

Class officers: Hannah Harbourt, president; Ethan Grant, vice president; Jenna Collins, treasurer

Class motto: “Only 47 years until we’re seniors again.”

Class colors: Black and gold

Class flower: white rose

Class song: “Good riddance (Time of your life)” — Green Day

