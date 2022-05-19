Nathaniel Adkins +
Amy Aliff
Novalie Ankney %5E
Wendy Arend
Zeplyn Bany
Jason Barker
Summer Bates
Katherine Berger
Ashley Betz
Kaycie Betz
Grace Bok +
Riley Bowers
Jace Chapman
Samuel Clemens +
Samantha Cline
Jenna Collins +
Michaela Cottrell
Braden Cully
Adrion Davenport
Brendan Degryse + * %5E
Erynn Fedderke
Olivea Fleming
Dylan Froelich
Kayleigh Garza
Kylie Gates +
Noah Gears
Lena Goble *
Ethan Grant +
Daniel Hammon *
Hannah Harbourt +
Jayden Hasch
Lorelle Hetrick + * %5E
Kennedy Hill
Brady Karzynow
Nicholas Kelley
Easton Kime +
Savannah Kleinhen +
Isaiah Koppenhofer-Villarreal
Bryce Krill
Grace Krill +
Sidney Kunesh
Jacob Lee
Kaylin Mack + *
Andrea Macsay + *
Megan Manis
Alyssa Merritt
Amelia Metz
Alkee Miller
Blake Miller
Samuel Miller
Jasmin Minck
Weston Minic
Devin Montez
Samantha Moore
Stephanie Moore *
Brittany Nye
Colt Osmun
Brooke Phillips + *
Jacob Pollard *
Brayden Price
Jaidon Price
Jamie Reineck + *
Stephanie Robinson + *
Samantha Rohrs +
Oliver Romero
Alyson Saul + *
Evan Saylor
Dakota Shaffer
Isaac Shininger
Marissa Sims + *
Gavin Sines
Keaton Singer
Reed Singer +
Cleo Spangler
Kasten Spillers
Ashley Sprow
Hunter Streeter
Levi Sudholtz *
Brianna Swank
Ethan Underwood + *
Graciela Valle *
Kyle Vandemark
Jonah Vollmer
Adelei Wachtman
Aspen Watson * %5E
Eva Wermer
Bryar Williams
Emma Wynne +
Blake Zeedyk + *
Kaitlyn Zeedyk + *
+ indicates a member of National Honor Society
* indicates a recipient of a diploma with honors
%5E indicates a member of Technical Honor Society
