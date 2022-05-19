Nathaniel Adkins +

Amy Aliff

Novalie Ankney %5E

Wendy Arend

Zeplyn Bany

Jason Barker

Summer Bates

Katherine Berger

Ashley Betz

Kaycie Betz

Grace Bok +

Riley Bowers

Jace Chapman

Samuel Clemens +

Samantha Cline

Jenna Collins +

Michaela Cottrell

Braden Cully

Adrion Davenport

Brendan Degryse + * %5E

Erynn Fedderke

Olivea Fleming

Dylan Froelich

Kayleigh Garza

Kylie Gates +

Noah Gears

Lena Goble *

Ethan Grant +

Daniel Hammon *

Hannah Harbourt +

Jayden Hasch

Lorelle Hetrick + * %5E

Kennedy Hill

Brady Karzynow

Nicholas Kelley

Easton Kime +

Savannah Kleinhen +

Isaiah Koppenhofer-Villarreal

Bryce Krill

Grace Krill +

Sidney Kunesh

Jacob Lee

Kaylin Mack + *

Andrea Macsay + *

Megan Manis

Alyssa Merritt

Amelia Metz

Alkee Miller

Blake Miller

Samuel Miller

Jasmin Minck

Weston Minic

Devin Montez

Samantha Moore

Stephanie Moore *

Brittany Nye

Colt Osmun

Brooke Phillips + *

Jacob Pollard *

Brayden Price

Jaidon Price

Jamie Reineck + *

Stephanie Robinson + *

Samantha Rohrs +

Oliver Romero

Alyson Saul + *

Evan Saylor

Dakota Shaffer

Isaac Shininger

Marissa Sims + *

Gavin Sines

Keaton Singer

Reed Singer +

Cleo Spangler

Kasten Spillers

Ashley Sprow

Hunter Streeter

Levi Sudholtz *

Brianna Swank

Ethan Underwood + *

Graciela Valle *

Kyle Vandemark

Jonah Vollmer

Adelei Wachtman

Aspen Watson * %5E

Eva Wermer

Bryar Williams

Emma Wynne +

Blake Zeedyk + *

Kaitlyn Zeedyk + *

+ indicates a member of National Honor Society

* indicates a recipient of a diploma with honors

%5E indicates a member of Technical Honor Society

