Nolan Morgan, valedictorian

Parents: Molly Roehrig and Timothy Morgan, Defiance

Activities and awards: honor graduate, scholar athlete, National Honor Society, 3-year varsity cross country and team captain, Santa shop, clean up the parks, summer food program and week of kindness

Post-high school plans: Nolan will attend The Ohio State University to study pre-med. He has a Get Fresh scholarship from Subway.

