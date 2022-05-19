Adams, Jalesa Armey, Jensen * < Auch, Cody Averesch, Gracee Bowers, Annika ~ * < Boecker, Brandon Brecht, Kristen * < Burkhart, Madison Centers, Kayden Davis, Wyatt * < > Hoeffel, Andrew * < %5E Huff, Gavin ~ * < Hull, Nathaniel Hunter, Ethan Kreischer, Ethan Marshall, Jude > Mayes, Elijah ~ * < %5E Mayes, Mckenzy * McDougle, Nicholas McMonigal, Patricia Moore, Dominick * Moran, Kiersten Nienberg, Lillie * < Nunez, Alexis Okuley, Kenna * %5E Okuly, Zackery Ordway, Lexi * < > Quigley, Jacob * Recker, Lucas Rivera, Paloma Rue, Hunter * Sharrits, Alex Smith, Brooklyn ~ * < Speiser, David * < > Sprague, Kyla Stauffer, Peyton Tice, Dalys %5E Warnimont, LeAnne ~ * Wooten, Brayden ~ indicates honors diploma * indicates honor graduate < indicates National Honor Society > indicates National Technical Honor Society %5E indicates student council
Adams, Jalesa
Armey, Jensen * &
Auch, Cody
Averesch, Gracee
Bowers, Annika ~ * &
Boecker, Brandon
Brecht, Kristen * &
Burkhart, Madison
Centers, Kayden
Davis, Wyatt * & ^;
Hoeffel, Andrew * & %
Huff, Gavin ~ * &
Hull, Nathaniel
Hunter, Ethan
Kreischer, Ethan
Marshall, Jude ^;
Mayes, Elijah ~ * & %
Mayes, Mckenzy *
McDougle, Nicholas
McMonigal, Patricia
Moore, Dominick *
Moran, Kiersten
Nienberg, Lillie * &
Nunez, Alexis
Okuley, Kenna * %
Okuly, Zackery
Ordway, Lexi * & ^;
Quigley, Jacob *
Recker, Lucas
Rivera, Paloma
Rue, Hunter *
Sharrits, Alex
Smith, Brooklyn ~ * &
Speiser, David * & ^;
Sprague, Kyla
Stauffer, Peyton
Tice, Dalys %
Warnimont, LeAnne ~ *
Wooten, Brayden
~ indicates honors diploma
* indicates honor graduate
& indicates National Honor Society
^; indicates National Technical Honor Society
% indicates student council
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.