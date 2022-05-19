Grant Aden
Stephen Baker
Rylee Barnett
Sydney Becher
Morgan Belcher
Kiera Bohn
Hailey Bok
Elizabeth Borgelt
Kayda Bostelman
Ryan Brown
Kaydence Chapman
Kaleb Clark
Lana Culp
Hayden Dales
Luke DeLano
Madeline Dennie
Emma Doster
Isaac Eiden
Maci Froelich
Devon Gebers
Trinity Hagerman
Darin Hauser
Hailey Johnson
Trever Johnson
Isaiah Joseph
Haley Ketcham
Lucy Kirkland
Methias Koch
Kaylee Kreigh
Shane Long
Brady Mangas
Tisha Martinez
Ashton Mathews
Caitlynn McCallister
Isaac Miler
Alexander Miles
Levi Miller
Zachary Moss
Kacee Okuley
Delaney Parcher
McKayla Parker
Nevaeh Parks
Brock Retcher
Joseph Romes
Braeden Scheirer
Aleena Seeburger
Rick Sherman
Parker Sifuentes
Justin Smith-Eitniear
Jacob Stiltner
Kenna Stout
Derian Treat
Ethan Tressler
Jakob Trevino
Lily Weisgerber
Christopher Welch
Katie White
Tyler Winzeler
McKennah Wolfrum
Haleigh Wright
Bradley Young
James Zimmerman
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.