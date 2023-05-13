Activities and awards: GPA award; top 10%; Chemistry III and Spanish III awards, 2022; honors biology and honors chemistry awards, 2021; global studies and physical science awards, 2020; student council service, 2022; freshman marcher of the year, 2020; outstanding sophomore and junior choir member; cross country leadership, sportsmanship, most encouraging and most improved awards; most encouraging and coaches' grit awards in track; AP chemistry; AP calculus; honors biology; honors English; OMEA District I Choir participant; Fulton County Honors Band and Choir; Choir Solo rating I on Class A and Class B; band solo rating I on Class A and II on Class B; Hugh O'Brien Youth; Leadership Ambassador and alumni award; Cross Country team state participant; dance; squad leader and field commander; soprano section in chorale; Company Show Choir co-choreographer; theater; musical; class treasurer; spirit committee; National Honor Society; Junior Prom committee; tutor at elementary school; fundraising, ticket sales, concessions, Homecoming dance decorating and American Red Cross blood drives.
Scholarships: Franklin B. Walter Scholarship; Northwest Signal award; Ohio Wesleyan University Branch Rickey Scholarship; OWU Wesleyan Scholarship; OWU Alumni Referral award; OWU Visit Award; Choose Ohio First Scholarship.
Post high school plans: Annika will study biochemistry at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware.
