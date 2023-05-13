Dylan Aeschliman
Devon Apt
Dakota Armstrong
Wyatt Armstrong
Zandria Barbera
Lance Bauer
Jackson Beck
Karter Behnfeldt
Natalie Bentz~*
Tommi Bok
Kyler Boulton
Logen Bowerman
Ella Bowman~*
Breanna Boysel
Chaney Brodbeck~*
Aaron Campbell
Gabriel Chapa
Felicity Conforti
Chase Cornell
Amya Coulon
Eve’Ana Crossgrove
Annika DeLong~*
Hayden Dickman
Carson Dominique
Benjamin Dowdy
Aubrey Eicher~
Madan Estrada
Kaelyn Fields
Seth Foth
Wyat Fryman
Lauraina Garza
Amber Gericke
Jaely Gericke
Kaleb Gigax
Braylen Gore
Carly Grime
Maura Grime
Sydney Hageman
Amayah Hamm
Brayton Hobbs
Kolbi Horst
Brayton Huffman~*
Krayton Kern
Ava Knapp
Kyra Kreiner~
Kate Krueger
Kameron Krugh
Brea Lichtenwald
Trinity Lichtenwald
Olivia Liechty
Jenna Mahnke
Nathan Massengill
Aden McCarty~*
Leah McQuade
Pedro Medina Jr.
Megdalyn Mello*
Makayla Mermer
Carlee Meyer
Brady Miller
Cade Miller
Olivia Miller
Paige Morgan-Smith
Devon Morris*
Natalie Nofziger
Emma Oregon
Olivia Patterson
Mya Camacho
Kayla Perry*
Allison Pflager
Cole Plassman
Lucas Pollock
Dane Riley
Kristen Riley
Zoey Ripke
Hunter Rittenhouse
Alivia Rodriguez
Alison Roehrig
Tracy Rose
Luke Rosebrook~*
Alex Roth
Sophia Rupp*
James Schmidt
Malachi Schumacher
Natalie Seibert*
Gabriel Short
Corbin Stamm
Landon Stamm
Ethan Stuckey~*
Madeline Thiel
Masen Towns
Gracie Wolf
Kacie Wolf
Nevaeh Zamora
Tyree Zimmerman
~ - Top 10%
Bold - Honor students
* - National Honor Society
